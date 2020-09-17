Xbox Series X and S preorders start at 11AM ET on September 22nd Thursday, 17 September 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Photo by



Target, Walmart, Best Buy, Costco, Sam’s Club, Gamestop,



The Xbox Series X is priced at $499, and the Xbox Series S will be available at $299. Microsoft also has a full list of UK retailers participating in preorders at 8AM BST right here. Microsoft says supplies are, naturally, limited, and it’s not clear how many consoles will be available in the initial preorder phase.



