Xbox Series X and S preorders start at 11AM ET on September 22nd
Thursday, 17 September 2020 ()
Photo by Tom Warren / The Verge
Microsoft is revealing today the exact time you’ll be able to preorder an Xbox Series X or Series S console on September 22nd. Preorders will start at 11AM ET / 8AM PT on September 22nd at Amazon, Target, Walmart, Best Buy, Costco, Sam’s Club, Gamestop, Newegg, and Army and Airforce Exchange Service.
The Xbox Series X is priced at $499, and the Xbox Series S will be available at $299. Microsoft also has a full list of UK retailers participating in preorders at 8AM BST right here. Microsoft says supplies are, naturally, limited, and it’s not clear how many consoles will be available in the initial preorder phase.
At least we have a clear time and list of retailers for the next-gen Xbox consoles, though. Both Sony and Nvidia have made a...
