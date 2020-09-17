Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Xbox Series X and S preorders start at 11AM ET on September 22nd

The Verge Thursday, 17 September 2020 ()
Xbox Series X and S preorders start at 11AM ET on September 22ndPhoto by Tom Warren / The Verge

Microsoft is revealing today the exact time you’ll be able to preorder an Xbox Series X or Series S console on September 22nd. Preorders will start at 11AM ET / 8AM PT on September 22nd at Amazon, Target, Walmart, Best Buy, Costco, Sam’s Club, Gamestop, Newegg, and Army and Airforce Exchange Service.

The Xbox Series X is priced at $499, and the Xbox Series S will be available at $299. Microsoft also has a full list of UK retailers participating in preorders at 8AM BST right here. Microsoft says supplies are, naturally, limited, and it’s not clear how many consoles will be available in the initial preorder phase.

At least we have a clear time and list of retailers for the next-gen Xbox consoles, though. Both Sony and Nvidia have made a...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Microsoft Microsoft American technology company

Microsoft Plans To Become ‘Water Positive’ [Video]

Microsoft Plans To Become ‘Water Positive’

Microsoft Plans To Become ‘Water Positive’

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:27Published

Samsung’s Galaxy Note 20 is still $200 off at several retailers

 Photo by Vjeran Pavic / The Verge

If it’s time to upgrade your phone, you might be considering Samsung’s Galaxy Note 20 or the Note 20 Ultra. Both..
The Verge

Microsoft Acquires Video Game Company ZeniMax in $7.5 Billion Deal

 The company’s acquisition of ZeniMax Media puts it in a strong position against Sony just weeks before the release of their next generation of gaming consoles.
NYTimes.com

Microsoft’s new digital Xbox store now available to all Xbox One owners

 Microsoft

Microsoft’s redesigned Xbox store rolls out digitally to all users today, after its successful initial deployment to insiders early last..
The Verge

Microsoft Buys Bethesda, the Company That Makes Hit Games Fallout, The Elder Scrolls, for $7.5 Billion

 Microsoft announced Monday that it will buy ZeniMax Media, the company that owns well-known video game publisher Bethesda, for $7.5 billion in cash. It’s one..
WorldNews

Tom Warren British rugby player

Amazon in-stock alerts are trolling people with $5,000 RTX 3080 graphics cards

 Photo by Tom Warren / The Verge

Nvidia’s RTX 3080 launch last week was a total mess, one Nvidia is still navigating the fallout from following its..
The Verge

Nvidia publicly apologizes for RTX 3080 launch, promises to ship more cards every week

 Photo by Tom Warren / The Verge

Nvidia has apologized for the RTX 3080 GPU preorder fiasco, which saw the highly desirable graphics card sold out..
The Verge

How to customize your iPhone’s home screen with widgets and app icons

 Your phone, too, could look like absolute garbage, with custom app icons. | Photo by Tom Warren / The Verge

One of the biggest differences between iOS..
The Verge

Nvidia RTX 3080 cards are selling for thousands on eBay, and people are pissed

 Photo by Tom Warren / The Verge

The Nvidia RTX 3080 graphics card was released at 9AM ET, and disappointment began only seconds later. All major..
The Verge

Xbox Series X and Series S Xbox Series X and Series S Microsoft's fourth home video game console

Microsoft is acquiring Bethesda Softworks parent company ZeniMax

 Bethesda Softworks

Microsoft has agreed to acquire ZeniMax Media, the parent company of Doom and Fallout studio Bethesda Softworks, for $7.5 billion..
The Verge

With the next console generation, buying digital looks better than ever

 The Xbox Series S (left) and Series X. | Photo by Tom Warren / The Verge

I’m generally a person who appreciates physical media. I collect vinyl..
The Verge

The PS5 will launch on November 12 for $499.99

 Image: Sony

Sony has announced that the PlayStation 5 will cost $499.99 when it launches on November 12th, alongside the $399.99 Digital Edition...
The Verge

Borderlands 3 is getting a free PS5 and Xbox Series X upgrade — and four-player splitscreen

 Borderlands 3 is the latest game to adopt an encouraging trend — giving gamers a next-gen upgrade without making them pay for it — and in this case, it’s..
The Verge

GameStop American video game retailer

Here’s how to preorder the PS5, when it ever becomes available again

 Image: Sony

Sony’s PlayStation 5 will launch on November 12th in the US starting at $399.99. That price will get you the digital edition of the..
The Verge

PS5 pre-orders began a day early, and so far they’re a mess

 Sony ended its presentation today with the long-awaited price and release date for the PS5 — but stopped short of telling gamers when and where to buy one,..
The Verge

Here’s how to preorder the Oculus Quest 2

 Photo by Amelia Holowaty Krales / The Verge

Oculus announced the Quest 2, its next standalone VR headset that doesn’t require a PC. My colleague Adi..
The Verge

Newegg Newegg American online electronics retailer

Nvidia’s RTX 3080 is already sold out pretty much everywhere online in the US

 The queue outside Micro Center in Brooklyn. | Photo by TC Sottek / The Verge

Nvidia’s new RTX 3080 graphics card went on sale earlier today, but it..
The Verge

Where to buy Nvidia’s RTX 3080 graphics card tonight or tomorrow

 Photo by Tom Warren / The Verge

Sony’s PlayStation 5 opened pre-orders today, and it’s an utter fiasco so far — there was no communication about..
The Verge

Costco Costco American multinational chain of membership-only stores

Bahamas, Florida Brace For Hurricane Isaias [Video]

Bahamas, Florida Brace For Hurricane Isaias

(CNN) Like many in southeastern Florida this weekend, West Palm Beach resident Benjamin Peterson was at Costco Friday stocking up on essentials in preparation for the arrival of Hurricane Isaias. The storm -- pronounced (ees-ah-EE-as) -- is the Atlantic's earliest storm on record to begin with an "I." As of 2 a.m. Saturday, Isaias was about 115 miles south-southeast of Nassau, Bahamas, and was moving northwest at 14 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:33Published
Tricks For Getting The Best Deal At Costco [Video]

Tricks For Getting The Best Deal At Costco

Business Insider spoke to former Costco employee Tess Robison to find out how to get the best deals at the wholesale store. Learn the price codes Costco uses. Watch out for monthly sales. Learn the layout of your local store to prevent impulse buys. After the holiday season is the best time to stock up. Opt for Kirkland products when possible.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:40Published

Sam's Club Sam's Club American chain of membership-only retail warehouse clubs


Target Corporation Target Corporation Retail chain in the United States

Anti-mask parade through Florida Target with MAGA gear playing Twisted Sister song get response from Dee Snider

 A group of anti-maskers took their masks off at a Florida Target store blasting the 1984 hit Twisted Sister's song "We're Not Gonna Take It."
USATODAY.com
Gauging the impact of the global pandemic on the Real Estate market in Dubai [Video]

Gauging the impact of the global pandemic on the Real Estate market in Dubai

In gauging the COVID-19 pandemic's impact on the real estate market in Dubai, Euronews' Target discovers that the first half of 2020 actually saw transactions worth the equivalent of €16.3 billion. So how is the market faring - and where is it heading? View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 04:00Published

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Xbox Series X vs Series S [Video]

Xbox Series X vs Series S

We’re pitting two upcoming Xbox consoles against each other to help you decide which one you should buy - it’s the Xbox Series X vs. the Series S! Will the smallest Xbox in history come out on top,..

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 09:20Published
What Do We Know About The New Apple Watches? [Video]

What Do We Know About The New Apple Watches?

The new Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple Watch SE launched on September 15 during Apple's virtual press conference. The new Series 6 Watch will start at $399 and the Apple Watch SE will start at..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:29Published
Microsoft to launch Xbox Series X on November 10 [Video]

Microsoft to launch Xbox Series X on November 10

Microsoft is all set to launch the Xbox Series X console which will be released on November 10 this year. According to The Verge, the console will be available for a price of USD 499, and its preorders..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:10Published

Related news from verified sources

Perseus Mining gets ‘outperform’ rating from Credit Suisse; target price raised

 Perseus Mining Limited (ASX:PRU) (TSE:PRU) (OTCMKTS:PMNXF) is on a strong footing after achieving EBITDA from operations of A$273.8 million in FY20, a 67%...
Proactive Investors

Isola: 2022 tyres should be 'compromise'

Isola: 2022 tyres should be 'compromise' Sep.21 - Formula 1 is drafting a so-called 'target letter' to give Pirelli direction on the tyres the sport requires for the new rules era from 2022. The last...
F1-Fansite

Govt sets foodgrain output target at record 301 mn tonnes

 The government has set foodgrain production target at a record 301 million tonnes for the 2020-21 crop year, up nearly 1.5 per cent from the previous year's...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •Proactive Investors

Tweets about this