|
Apple Watch Series 6 Diary: How I’m making my upgrade decision
Monday, 21 September 2020 ()
The Apple Watch Series 6 has officially arrived, bringing new health-monitoring features, new colors, and more to the Apple Watch lineup. I’m a die-hard Apple Watch user, but unlike my iPhone, it’s not something I upgrade every year. Last year, I made the decision to skip the Series 5 and stick with my trusty Series 4 for another year.
This time around, the addition of the blood oxygen sensor, an aging battery in my Series 4, and a desire to finally have the always-on display prompted me to make the jump to the Series 6. But while the decision to upgrade has already been made, there are still several other factors to consider.
more…
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this