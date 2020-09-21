Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Apple Watch Series 6 Diary: How I’m making my upgrade decision

9to5Mac Monday, 21 September 2020 ()
The Apple Watch Series 6 has officially arrived, bringing new health-monitoring features, new colors, and more to the Apple Watch lineup. I’m a die-hard Apple Watch user, but unlike my iPhone, it’s not something I upgrade every year. Last year, I made the decision to skip the Series 5 and stick with my trusty Series 4 for another year.

This time around, the addition of the blood oxygen sensor, an aging battery in my Series 4, and a desire to finally have the always-on display prompted me to make the jump to the Series 6. But while the decision to upgrade has already been made, there are still several other factors to consider.

more…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Apples’s IDFA Change Could Drive CTV Advertising, MMA’s Greg Stuart [Video]

Apples’s IDFA Change Could Drive CTV Advertising, MMA’s Greg Stuart

Apple is tearing up the fabric of ad targeting on iOS devices in pursuit of consumer privacy enhancement - but a majority of marketers are scratching their heads and may move from iPhone to Android...

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 06:43Published
Xbox Series X vs Series S [Video]

Xbox Series X vs Series S

We’re pitting two upcoming Xbox consoles against each other to help you decide which one you should buy - it’s the Xbox Series X vs. the Series S! Will the smallest Xbox in history come out on top,..

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 09:20Published
Apple Boosting Chinese Production Of Watch And iPad [Video]

Apple Boosting Chinese Production Of Watch And iPad

Apple Boosting Chinese Production Of Watch And iPad

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:26Published

Tweets about this