|
Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury will reportedly return in new Disney Plus series
Friday, 25 September 2020 ()
Photo: Sony Pictures Entertainment
Samuel L. Jackson is reportedly returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe — but this time, he’ll be taking on a starring role in a new Nick Fury TV series for Disney Plus.
Details are slim on the project — reported by both Variety and Deadline — which is still in the early stages and has yet to be formally ordered to series. Kyle Bradstreet, best known for his work as a writer for Mr. Robot, is also said to be on board the project as a writer and executive producer.
"Jackson has been a key part of the connective tissue between the Marvel films"
Jackson has played the role of the leader of super-spy agency SHIELD in the MCU films since the original Iron Man was released in 2008. Appearances by Jackson as Fury have been a key part of the...
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Samuel L. Jackson American actor and film producer
Samuel Jackson Traces the History of the Trans-Atlantic Slave TradeA docuseries on slavery through the lens of sunken slave ships that never reached their destination — ships that became mass graves of kidnapped Africans.
NYTimes.com
Samuel L. Jackson offers swearing lessons in exchange for pledges to vote
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:46Published
Nick Fury Comic book character
Sony Pictures American television and film production and distribution unit of Sony
Disney+ subscription video streaming service
Disney’s remakes aren’t good because they don’t need to beBlockbuster movies don’t get much stranger than the Disney live-action remake. Beginning in earnest with 2015’s Cinderella (2014 if you count Maleficent,..
The Verge
Disney Plus is coming to Google Assistant smart displaysImage: Google
Starting today, Disney Plus’ library of TV shows and movies is available to stream on smart displays like the Nest Hub and the Nest..
The Verge
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier delayed until 2021Marvel Studios’ first big Disney Plus project, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, is being moved back to 2021, making a rough year for Marvel fans a little bit..
The Verge
WandaVision’s first trailer resurrects Marvel’s Vision for Disney Plus TV debutImage: Disney Plus
Last night’s Emmys saw the arrival of the debut trailer for WandaVision, which could be the first major Marvel TV series to..
The Verge
Marvel Cinematic Universe Shared fictional universe
Olivia Wilde is struggling to keep quiet about a new Marvel project
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:54Published
What Was Made Chadwick Boseman So Special
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:47Published
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this