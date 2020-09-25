Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury will reportedly return in new Disney Plus series Friday, 25 September 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Details are slim on the project — reported by both Variety and Deadline — which is still in the early stages and has yet to be formally ordered to series. Kyle Bradstreet, best known for his work as a writer for Mr. Robot, is also said to be on board the project as a writer and executive producer.



Samuel L. Jackson is reportedly returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe — but this time, he'll be taking on a starring role in a new Nick Fury TV series for Disney Plus Details are slim on the project — reported by both Variety and Deadline — which is still in the early stages and has yet to be formally ordered to series. Kyle Bradstreet, best known for his work as a writer for Mr. Robot, is also said to be on board the project as a writer and executive producer. Jackson has played the role of the leader of super-spy agency SHIELD in the MCU films since the original Iron Man was released in 2008. Appearances by Jackson as Fury have been a key part of the connective tissue between the Marvel films.


