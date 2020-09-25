Global  
 

Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury will reportedly return in new Disney Plus series

The Verge Friday, 25 September 2020
Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury will reportedly return in new Disney Plus series

Samuel L. Jackson is reportedly returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe — but this time, he’ll be taking on a starring role in a new Nick Fury TV series for Disney Plus.

Details are slim on the project — reported by both Variety and Deadline — which is still in the early stages and has yet to be formally ordered to series. Kyle Bradstreet, best known for his work as a writer for Mr. Robot, is also said to be on board the project as a writer and executive producer.

"Jackson has been a key part of the connective tissue between the Marvel films"

Jackson has played the role of the leader of super-spy agency SHIELD in the MCU films since the original Iron Man was released in 2008. Appearances by Jackson as Fury have been a key part of the...
