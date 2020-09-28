Buying a new car? Ford and Toyota hope tech features drive your choice toward these SUVs

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources The six most exciting coupes on sale today



With sleek styling and appealing performance, it's no surprise the coupemarket remains so popular. Toyota/BMW/Ford/Jaguar/Audi/Mercedes-Benz Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:34 Published 11 hours ago All-new Ford F-150 Platinum interior tour



"As America returns to work, Ford reveals its all-new Ford F-150 - part of the F-Series lineup that's been America's choice for getting the job done for 43 consecutive years. The all-new F-150 is.. Credit: AutoMotions Duration: 01:10 Published 3 weeks ago

Tweets about this