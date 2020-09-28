Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Buying a new car? Ford and Toyota hope tech features drive your choice toward these SUVs

USATODAY.com Monday, 28 September 2020 ()
Technology helps drive two upcoming crossover SUVs, the 2021 Toyota Venza and Ford Mustang Mach-E, a four-door electric vehicle (EV).
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: AutoMotions - Published
News video: All-new 2021 Ford F-150 Limited Interior Design

All-new 2021 Ford F-150 Limited Interior Design 01:44

 As America returns to work, Ford reveals its all-new Ford F-150 - part of the F-Series lineup that's been America's choice for getting the job done for 43 consecutive years. The all-new F-150 is purpose-built to be the toughest, most productive F-150 ever and targeted to be the most powerful...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

The six most exciting coupes on sale today [Video]

The six most exciting coupes on sale today

With sleek styling and appealing performance, it's no surprise the coupemarket remains so popular. Toyota/BMW/Ford/Jaguar/Audi/Mercedes-Benz

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:34Published
All-new Ford F-150 Platinum interior tour [Video]

All-new Ford F-150 Platinum interior tour

"As America returns to work, Ford reveals its all-new Ford F-150 - part of the F-Series lineup that's been America's choice for getting the job done for 43 consecutive years. The all-new F-150 is..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 01:10Published

Tweets about this