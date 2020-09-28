Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Daily Crunch: Judge delays TikTok ban

TechCrunch Monday, 28 September 2020 ()
Americans can continue using TikTok for now, Google updates its developer policies and Uber gets approval to resume operations in London. This is your Daily Crunch for September 28, 2020. The big story: Judge delays TikTok ban The saga continues! The Trump administration’s ban on TikTok was scheduled to take effect today — but over […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

TikTok Asks Judge To Halt Trump's Ban [Video]

TikTok Asks Judge To Halt Trump's Ban

Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images; Samantha Lee/Business Insider TikTok is asking a federal judge to issue a preliminary junction to halt President Donald Trump's partial app ban set to take effect this..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:33Published
TikTok Ban Halted, TikTok Global to Overtake Operations [Video]

TikTok Ban Halted, TikTok Global to Overtake Operations

If the current plan moves forward, TikTok's new parent company, TikTok Global, is set to own 80 percent of the company as Oracle and Walmart take over U.S. operations. Cheddar's Michelle Castillo..

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 05:02Published
A TikTok Deal With Trump’s 'Blessing,' [Video]

A TikTok Deal With Trump’s 'Blessing,'

Talk about TikTok whiplash, although that’s normal thing these days. Hours before a new ban was supposed to be put in place to block new downloads and updates of the popular video-sharing app,..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:32Published

Tweets about this

tolulopekan

T-boy RT @TechCrunch: Daily Crunch: Judge delays TikTok ban https://t.co/JtBn7PdsTo by @anthonyha 44 seconds ago

alshawafmumin

Mumin Al Shawaf #DailyCrunch: Judge delays #TikTok ban https://t.co/9iUzAV4HmT 4 minutes ago

TechCrunch

TechCrunch Daily Crunch: Judge delays TikTok ban https://t.co/JtBn7PdsTo by @anthonyha 8 minutes ago