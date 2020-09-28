Daily Crunch: Judge delays TikTok ban

Monday, 28 September 2020 () Americans can continue using TikTok for now, Google updates its developer policies and Uber gets approval to resume operations in London. This is your Daily Crunch for September 28, 2020. The big story: Judge delays TikTok ban The saga continues! The Trump administration’s ban on TikTok was scheduled to take effect today — but over […]
