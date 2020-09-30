October PlayStation Plus freebies inbound: Need for Speed Payback and Vampyr Wednesday, 30 September 2020 ( 11 minutes ago )

Sony has now taken to it official blog to unveil the October PlayStation Plus freebies. Last month saw Street Fighter V and PUBG (both still available to claim until October 5, 2020), but this month will see Need for Speed: Payback and the third-person action RPG, Vampyr. As always, you’ll need to make sure your PS Plus membership is in order to score the freebies. More details below. more… 👓 View full article

