October PlayStation Plus freebies inbound: Need for Speed Payback and Vampyr
Wednesday, 30 September 2020 () Sony has now taken to it official blog to unveil the October PlayStation Plus freebies. Last month saw Street Fighter V and PUBG (both still available to claim until October 5, 2020), but this month will see Need for Speed: Payback and the third-person action RPG, Vampyr. As always, you’ll need to make sure your PS Plus membership is in order to score the freebies. More details below. more…