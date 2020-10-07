Self-closing doors adorn Rivet’s Modern Media Cabinet: $144 (Reg. $250)

Wednesday, 7 October 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Amazon is offering its Rivet Modern Media Cabinet for *$144.06 shipped*. That’s $106 off what it’s been averaging and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $39. If you’re in need of some storage, this stylish media cabinet is here to save the day. It features three cabinets, two shelves, and self-closing cabinet doors. A white finish surrounds the piece helping its dark cabinet doors to pop. Amazon backs this furniture piece with a 1-year warranty. Reviews are still rolling in, but Rivet is reputable. more…