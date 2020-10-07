Self-closing doors adorn Rivet’s Modern Media Cabinet: $144 (Reg. $250)

Global  
 

Wednesday, 7 October 2020
Amazon is offering its Rivet Modern Media Cabinet for *$144.06 shipped*. That’s $106 off what it’s been averaging and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $39. If you’re in need of some storage, this stylish media cabinet is here to save the day. It features three cabinets, two shelves, and self-closing cabinet doors. A white finish surrounds the piece helping its dark cabinet doors to pop. Amazon backs this furniture piece with a 1-year warranty. Reviews are still rolling in, but Rivet is reputable. more…
News video: Cabinet approves revised cost of Rs 8,575 crore for East-West Metro Corridor project

 Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on October 07 briefed today's cabinet decisions to media in Delhi. He said cabinet today gave the approval to complete the East-West Metro Corridor project at the cost of Rs 8,575 crores in Kolkata. He said, "Cabinet today gave the approval to complete the...

Harsimrat Kaur quits from Union Cabinet in protest against farm bills [Video]

Harsimrat Kaur quits from Union Cabinet in protest against farm bills

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) member Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Thursday resigned from the Union Cabinet in protest against three farm sectors bills. "I have resigned from the Union Cabinet in protest against..

Duration: 02:05Published

