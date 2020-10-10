Original Content podcast: Netflix’s ‘Enola Holmes’ is thoroughly mediocre
Saturday, 10 October 2020 () There’s nothing excessively bad about “Enola Holmes,” a new film about Sherlock Holmes’ younger sister Enola. But there’s nothing particularly good, either. The film was originally planned for a theatrical release from Warner Bros., but Netflix picked it up earlier this year, after the pandemic shuttered theaters around the world. “Enola Holmes” stars Millie Bobby […]
Enola Holmes co-stars Millie Bobby Brown and Louis Partridge take the ultimate friendship test. Whether they'e sharing their first impressions of each other, exchanging compliments, or guessing each other's favorite color, these two prove that sometimes good friendship requires a lot of laughter.