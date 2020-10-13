Global  
 

Give your home office an upgrade with a new chair, desk, more from $35

9to5Toys Tuesday, 13 October 2020
Today only, as part of its Prime Day Deals, Amazon is offering a number of home office and gaming essentials priced from *$35 shipped*. You’ll find that our favorite is the BestOffice PC Gaming Chair for *$72.50*. Normally $90 or more, today’s deal is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked in 2020. With a racing style and plenty of back and neck support, this chair is the perfect work-from-home office upgrade. If you’re stuck in an old office chair that has basically no lumbar support, picking up this model will help you leave work feeling better. There’s also built-in armrests, a tall back so you can relax and rest your head, and much more available here. Rated 4.1/5 stars. Head below for a few more of our top picks, but Amazon’s landing page shows you everything on sale.

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published
News video: Working from home? Your boss is probably spying on you

Working from home? Your boss is probably spying on you 02:52

 Remote monitoring raises new privacy concerns as more and more people are working from home.

