|
|
|
'Suburban women, will you please like me?': Trump attempts to appeal to voter group he has struggled to reach
Wednesday, 14 October 2020 ()
"Suburban women, will you please like me? Please. Please. I saved your damn neighborhood, OK?" Trump said at a rally Tuesday.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
|
Web Extra: GOP loses suburban women
Consultant Brian Reisinger discusses how the Republican Party counters the erosion of support it has seen among suburban women in the age of Trump.
Credit: WISN Duration: 01:57Published
|
Trump needs suburban voters, but their needs shift
[NFA] The Republican president's re-election bid may hinge on winning suburban voters who revolted against his party two years ago. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:02Published
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this
|