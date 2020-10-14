Global  
 

'Suburban women, will you please like me?': Trump attempts to appeal to voter group he has struggled to reach

Business Insider Wednesday, 14 October 2020 ()
"Suburban women, will you please like me? Please. Please. I saved your damn neighborhood, OK?" Trump said at a rally Tuesday.
News video: President Trump Pleads With Suburban Women: 'Will you please like me?'

President Trump Pleads With Suburban Women: 'Will you please like me?' 01:07

 President Donald Trump made a plea to suburban women voters at a rally in Johnstown, Pennsylvania claiming he would keep their communities safe.

