This highly-rated portable car vacuum bundle is up to 40% off at just over $21

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day,  Orythia (99% positive feedback in the last 12-months) via Amazon is offering the ThisWorx Portable Car Vacuum Cleaner bundle for *$21.27 with free shipping* for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly around $35, today’s deal is nearly 40% off the going rate and the best we can find. For just over $20, you’re scoring a handheld wet/dry car vacuum with a 4+ star rating from nearly 30,000 Amazon customers as well as three attachments for hard to reach areas, a filter brush, and a 16-foot power cord you can plug into your 12V car port. It also weighs only 2.4-pounds and includes a carrying bag. More details below. more…
