YouTube TV will let you check fantasy football scores in its mobile apps

engadget Thursday, 15 October 2020 ()
YouTube TV is ready for some fantasy football. With its Fantasy View feature, which is available today, you track how well your team is doing while you're watching games. You'll need to link your NFL.com fantasy account to YouTube TV to keep an eye o...
Video Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Published
News video: Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Adds Week 6

Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Adds Week 6 01:45

 Having a strong bench has always been important in fantasy football. Injuries happen every week, and a solid replacement on your bench could make a huge difference for your season. Katie Johnston reports.

