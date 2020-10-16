Global  
 

Google search now shows you where to vote or drop off your ballot

Friday, 16 October 2020
It’s more important than ever to know where to vote given the pandemic and a highly passionate 2020 election, and Google believes it can help. The internet giant is rolling out tools in search and Google Maps that help you find US voting and ballot d...
