Today’s Android app deals + freebies: Rule with an Iron Fish, Evertale, more
Friday, 23 October 2020 () Today is Friday and that means it’s time for all of the best Android game and app deals to take us into the weekend. We have freebie icon packs, apps for teaching the kids to read, pirate fishing, zombies, top-down RPG action, puzzlers, and a number of yesterday’s best offers still live down below. Highlights of today’s collection include titles like Rule with an Iron Fish, Evertale, Teach Your Monster to Read, Lovecraft’s Untold Stories, Enigmatis 2, BonVoyage!, and more. Hit the jump for a closer look at all of today’s best Android app deals and freebies.
