[Update: New values] Here are all the best iPhone trade in values after iPhone 12 launch

9to5Mac Tuesday, 27 October 2020 ()
The iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max are here, and that means it’s iPhone trade in season! We’re always trying to keep you updated on all the best iPhone, iPad, and MacBook trade in deals every month, and here’s what we’re finding for trade in values for iPhone 7 all the way through iPhone 11 Pro after of the big launch.

