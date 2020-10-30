9to5Mac Happy Hour 301: Apple One premiers, ARM Macs near, iPhone 12 reverse charging Friday, 30 October 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Zac Hall and Benjamin Mayo talk Apple One bundle, AAPL earnings, Apple Silicon Macs, iPhone 12 features, and much more.



· *Sponsored by Right Side Up:* Listeners can gain a FREE WEEK of service after your first quarter of engagement when you go to ​RightSideUp.com/HAPPYHOUR​.

· *Sponsored by CleanMyMac X: *Learn more about CleanMyMac X and download it for free at macpaw.app/happyhour.

· *Sponsored by Incipio:* Listeners can get 20% off cases for iPhone 12 models with code HAPPYHOUR

· *Sponsored by totallee:* Get 25% off totallee’s iPhone 12 cases for a limited time with code PODCAST*.*



more… 👓 View full article

