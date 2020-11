Jazz Drummer RESULTS: Democratic Rep. Lauren Underwood will face Jim Oberweis in Illinois' 14th Congressional District https://t.co/2n6Wf6jl4k 8 hours ago JoseWorks RESULTS: Democratic Rep. Lauren Underwood will face Jim Oberweis in Illinois' 14th Congressional ... https://t.co/zymdbgWsVz 9 hours ago Politics and Opinions LIVE RESULTS Democratic Rep Lauren Underwood will face Jim Oberweis in Illinois 14th Congressional District… https://t.co/PhA2HBTNpc 11 hours ago Eliel Sepulchro LIVE RESULTS: Democratic Rep. Lauren Underwood will face Jim Oberweis in Illinois' 14th Congressional District… https://t.co/eD6MclOcHK 11 hours ago Ana Lucia Morataya RT @iElielSepulchro: Democratic Rep. Lauren Underwood will face Jim Oberweis in Illinois' 14th Congressional District https://t.co/HCAIO5DQ… 2 days ago Eliel Sepulchro Democratic Rep. Lauren Underwood will face Jim Oberweis in Illinois' 14th Congressional District… https://t.co/pQiwYhYCpi 2 days ago J.M. Hamilton RT @AlexRouhandeh: Illinois Rep. Lauren Underwood won on health care in 2018, and she will win again on health care in 2020. Why a white, f… 3 days ago Alex J. Rouhandeh Illinois Rep. Lauren Underwood won on health care in 2018, and she will win again on health care in 2020. Why a whi… https://t.co/zRgdXQbiwi 4 days ago