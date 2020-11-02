Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

40 of the best toys and gifts for kids of all ages

Business Insider Monday, 2 November 2020 ()
Holiday shopping can be stressful, but with this list of the 40 best toys and gifts for kids, it will be easy to check off your list.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

How parents plan to make up for the twists and turns of 2020 this holiday season [Video]

How parents plan to make up for the twists and turns of 2020 this holiday season

Over a third of moms plan on making up for 2020 by going over the top and stepping up their "Mrs. Claus" game with the holiday gifts this year, according to new research. Sixty-nine percent of moms..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:51Published
Kids are saying 'I'm bored' this many times per day during quarantine [Video]

Kids are saying 'I'm bored' this many times per day during quarantine

The average American parent has heard their child announce "I'm bored" six times per day since the beginning of quarantine, according to new research. They've also dealt with five temper tantrums..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:25Published
Top 10 Creepiest Kids Toys of All Time [Video]

Top 10 Creepiest Kids Toys of All Time

These were meant for kids? For this list, we’re only looking at toys that were intended for children and were mass produced and sold; we won’t be including those made by artists or pranksters.

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 10:04Published