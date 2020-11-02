Google Keep Chrome app will stop working next year, including Chrome OS lockscreen integration
Monday, 2 November 2020 (
1 week ago) Earlier this year, Google set a final deprecation timeline for Chrome Apps. Ahead of that, the Google Keep Chrome app will stop working in February.
more…
Video Credit: ANI - Published
1 week ago
Tech giant Google is introducing custom backgrounds for its Meet video-conferencing platform, the company announced in a blog post. According to The Verge, if the user makes use of Meet in Google's Chrome browser, then he/she should be able to access the feature in Chrome OS as well as on Windows and...
Google Meet desktop users can now customise backgrounds on video calls 01:10
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Volvo XC40 Recharge Design in Studio
The Volvo XC40 Recharge luxury compact SUV, the first pure electric vehicle from the Swedish carmaker, has been selected as a 2021 North American Utility of the Year semi-finalist. It is the seventh..
Credit: AutoMotions Duration: 02:17 Published 2 days ago
Google Pay gets revised logo in India
Tech giant Google's Pay app- Google Pay (formerly known as Tez and popularly called GPay) in India has been spotted with a colourful new logo. The new logo is currently live only for selected users...
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:10 Published 4 days ago
Volvo XC40 Recharge P8 Heat Pump
The Volvo XC40 Recharge luxury compact SUV, the first pure electric vehicle from the Swedish carmaker, has been selected as a 2021 North American Utility of the Year semi-finalist. It is the seventh..
Credit: AutoMotions Duration: 00:57 Published 3 weeks ago