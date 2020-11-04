Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ditch the gas and oil for Greenworks’ 40V electric lawn mower at $180

9to5Toys Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ()
Today only, Woot offers the Greenworks 14-inch 40V Cordless Electric Lawn Mower for *$179.99*. Free shipping is available for Prime members; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. As a comparison, Amazon currently charges around $240 and it’s not gone for less than $200 there. If you’re going to make the jump from a traditional gas lawn mower, it doesn’t get any better than this 40V option from Greenworks. It has an electric brushless motor, 14-inch steel deck, rear bagging, and a height-adjustable design. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

more…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ABC Action News - Published
News video: Couple launches business with robotic lawn mower

Couple launches business with robotic lawn mower 02:08

 Couple launches business with robotic lawn mower

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Woman Operating Lawn Mower Gets Caught in Tree Swing and Falls Backwards [Video]

Woman Operating Lawn Mower Gets Caught in Tree Swing and Falls Backwards

This woman was mowing the lawn. As she went around the tree, she got tangled in the swing hanging overhead. She fell over backwards and landed hard on the ground. The lawn mower toppled beside her.

Credit: Jukin Media     Duration: 00:21Published
Pack Of Dogs Attack Lawn Mower [Video]

Pack Of Dogs Attack Lawn Mower

This guy was trying to fix the lawn mower and mow grass in his backyard when four dogs began to bark loudly at the lawn mower. The four dogs named Punchie, Moo Moo, Shyla Rain and Gunner attacked the..

Credit: Jukin Media     Duration: 00:16Published

Related news from verified sources

Greenworks G-MAX 40V Electric Lawn Mower is $248 (Reg. $350)

 Amazon offers the Greenworks 2500502 G-MAX 40V 19-inch Cordless Electric Lawn Mower with two batteries and a charger for *$247.99 shipped*. It has a list price...
9to5Toys