Ditch the gas and oil for Greenworks’ 40V electric lawn mower at $180
Wednesday, 4 November 2020 () Today only, Woot offers the Greenworks 14-inch 40V Cordless Electric Lawn Mower for *$179.99*. Free shipping is available for Prime members; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. As a comparison, Amazon currently charges around $240 and it’s not gone for less than $200 there. If you’re going to make the jump from a traditional gas lawn mower, it doesn’t get any better than this 40V option from Greenworks. It has an electric brushless motor, 14-inch steel deck, rear bagging, and a height-adjustable design. Rated 4.2/5 stars.
This guy was trying to fix the lawn mower and mow grass in his backyard when four dogs began to bark loudly at the lawn mower. The four dogs named Punchie, Moo Moo, Shyla Rain and Gunner attacked the..