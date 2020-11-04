Rhode Island will change its name to 'Rhode Island,' stripping away the word 'Plantations' from its official name
Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ()
The state approved a ballot measure to change its official name to just "Rhode Island" from "Rhode Island and Providence Plantations."
