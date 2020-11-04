Global  
 

Rhode Island will change its name to 'Rhode Island,' stripping away the word 'Plantations' from its official name

Business Insider Wednesday, 4 November 2020
The state approved a ballot measure to change its official name to just "Rhode Island" from "Rhode Island and Providence Plantations."
Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Published
News video: Rhode Island Votes To Remove ‘Providence Plantations’ From Name

Rhode Island Votes To Remove ‘Providence Plantations’ From Name 00:23

 WBZ TV's Kate Merrill reports.

Voters drop 'Plantations' from Rhode Island's little-known official name

 Rhode Island voters on Tuesday approved shortening the state's official name, removing the centuries-old phrase "and Providence Plantations."
