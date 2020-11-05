Global  
 

Rhode Island Voters Approve Changing State's Name

Newsy Thursday, 5 November 2020 ()
Rhode Island Voters Approve Changing State's Name

When Rhode Island became a state in 1790, it was named "The State of Rhode Island and Providence Plantations."

While most people just call it Rhode Island the official name has stayed the same.

Rhode Islanders narrowly approved a referendum to drop "and Providence...
Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Published
News video: Rhode Island Votes To Remove ‘Providence Plantations’ From Name

Rhode Island Votes To Remove ‘Providence Plantations’ From Name 00:23

 WBZ TV's Kate Merrill reports.

Rhode Island Residents Officially Change State’s Name To ‘Rhode Island’

 'Rhode Island'
Daily Caller

Voters drop 'Plantations' from Rhode Island's little-known official name

 Rhode Island voters on Tuesday approved shortening the state's official name, removing the centuries-old phrase "and Providence Plantations."
USATODAY.com Also reported by •Business Insider

Rhode Island votes to change state's full name

 The state's full name, The State of Rhode Island and Providence Plantations, will now be shortened.
CBS News


