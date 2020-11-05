Global  
 

Today’s Android app deals + freebies: Final Fantasy IV, QR/Barcode PRO, more

9to5Google Thursday, 5 November 2020
It is now time to dive into today’s most notable Android game and app deals courtesy of Google Play and beyond. This is the place to find all of the most notable Android app deals of the day in one handy list. This afternoon’s collection includes big-time RPGs, productivity apps, music production gear, freebie icons, and much more. You’re looking at solid price drops on titles like Final Fantasy IV, QR/Barcode Scanner PRO, Shadow Knight Premium, SFD:Rogue TRPG, and Arrog, among others. Hit the fold for a closer look at all fo today’s best. 

