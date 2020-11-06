Global  
 

Steve Bannon’s show pulled off Twitter and YouTube over calls for violence

TechCrunch Friday, 6 November 2020 ()
Former Presidential advisor and right-wing pundit Steve Bannon had his show suspended from Twitter and an episode removed by YouTube after calling for violence against FBI director Christopher Wray and the government’s leading pandemic expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci. Bannon, speaking with co-host Jack Maxey, was discussing what Trump should do in a hypothetical second term. […]
