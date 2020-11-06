Early Black Friday game deals: Marvel’s Avengers, FIFA, Star Wars, Madden, more
Friday, 6 November 2020 () In today’s best game deals, as part of its early Black Friday sale Target is now offering Marvel’s Avengers on PS4 and Xbox One for *$29.99 with free shipping* in orders over $35. *Note: *be sure to select the standard edition on the listing page. RedCard holders drop the price to *$28.50 shipped*. Still up at $60 on Amazon, this is the first notable discount we have tracked on the Square Enix Avengers game. Amazon is also offering some deals on the Earth’s Mightiest Edition, which has fallen from $200 and is now starting from *$126*. But there are plenty more early Black Friday deals where these came from down below including Star Wars: Squadrons, FIFA 21, Madden NFL 21, Final Fantasy VII: Remake, Aladdin and The Lion King, Battletoads, and much more.