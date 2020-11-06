Fortnite May Return To iOS Via Nvidia’s GeForce Now
Friday, 6 November 2020 ()
Following an all-out legal battle between Fortnite developer Epic Games and Apple, the popular battle royale game was taken down from the App Store in August this year. However, it might soon be coming back to iOS via Nvidia’s cloud gaming service, GeForce Now. In case you missed out, Epic Games and Apple have been […]
Following an all-out legal battle between Fortnite developer Epic Games and Apple, the popular battle royale game was taken down from the App Store in August this year. However, it might soon be coming back to iOS via Nvidia’s cloud gaming service, GeForce Now. In case you missed out, Epic Games and Apple have been […]
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources