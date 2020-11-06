Global  
 

Fortnite May Return To iOS Via Nvidia’s GeForce Now

Fossbytes Friday, 6 November 2020 ()
Following an all-out legal battle between Fortnite developer Epic Games and Apple, the popular battle royale game was taken down from the App Store in August this year. However, it might soon be coming back to iOS via Nvidia’s cloud gaming service, GeForce Now. In case you missed out, Epic Games and Apple have been […]
Fortnite to Return to iOS via Nvidia GeForce Now Streaming Service

 Plans are in place to allow users to play Epic Games' "Fortnite" on iOS and iPadOS again using Nvidia's GeForce Now cloud gaming service in Safari, the BBC has...
MacRumours.com

Fortnite will reportedly be playable on iOS again through Nvidia’s GeForce Now

Fortnite will reportedly be playable on iOS again through Nvidia’s GeForce Now Photo by Amelia Holowaty Krales Fortnite might come back to iPhones and iPads later this year, but not quite the way you’re used to. The BBC reports that...
The Verge

Nvidia game streaming service GeForce Now coming to iOS Safari

 GeForce Now could be coming to iOS via browser support which will enable games like the stricken "Fortnite" to return to the iPhone. Nvidia GeForce Now coming...
AppleInsider