Amazon’s in-house men’s brands from $7 Prime shipped: GoodThreads, more

Friday, 6 November 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Amazon is currently offering* up to 30% off *select men’s fashion from its in-house brands. This includes GoodThreads, Amazon Essentials, Peak Velocity, and more. One of our top picks from this sale is the find. Men’s Albert Boots for *$28.60 shipped*. Regularly priced at $51, that’s an Amazon all-time low. These boots will easily become a staple in your wardrobe and nice to dress up or down alike. They will pair perfect with jeans or khakis and you can choose from two color hues. Rated 4.4/5 stars from Amazon customers. Head below the jump to score additional deals today.



more…