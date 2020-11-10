Amazon’s Activewear Sale offers Champion, Jockey, Gold Toe, more from $7 Prime shipped
Tuesday, 10 November 2020 () Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering *up to 30% off* its in-house activewear brands as well as Champion, Jockey, Gold Toe, and, more. Our top pick from this sale is the Peak Velocity Men’s Lightweight Training Pants for *$27.30 shipped*. Regularly priced at $45, that’s an Amazon all-time low. These pants are great for workouts or lounging. Its all black appearance is sleek and versatile to pair with an array of tights. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Head below the jump to find even more deals or you can shop the entire sale here.
