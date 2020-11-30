Amazon Men’s Fashion deals offer up to 50% off Levi’s, Gold Toe, Columbia, more from $10
Monday, 30 November 2020 () Today only, as part of its Cyber Monday Deals, Amazon is offering* up to 50% off *men’s fashion styles. Inside this event you can find deals on Levi’s, Columbia, Amazon Essentials, Gold Toe, and more. Amazon Prime Members receive complimentary delivery, or in orders of $25 otherwise. One of the most notable deals from this event is the 12-Pack of Gold Toe Crew Athletic Socks for *$17.99*. Regularly these socks are priced at $30 and that’s an Amazon all-time low. If you’re looking for a stocking stuffer idea, this would make a great option. You can choose from a black or white coloring and these socks are cushioned to promote comfort. Plus, the taller length is excellent for styling with boots and they’re also sweat-wicking. Rated 4.7/5 stars with over 25,000 reviews from Amazon customers. Head below the jump to find additional deals today or you can shop the entire sale here.
According to Business Insider, during their Black Friday sale, Amazon is offering huge deals on every ereader in the Kindle line. This includes: -Save $30 on the Kindle Kids Edition. It's now $80, marked down from $110. It comes with a protective cover and one-year subscription to Amazon Kids+, which...
Black Friday may be over, but you can still find great deals for Cyber Monday today! Major retailers such as Amazon, Nordstrom, Dyson, Sur La Table, Macy’s, Brooklinen, Williams Sonoma and Target are..
