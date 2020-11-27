Amazon’s Levi Flash Sale offers up to 40% off apparel for the whole family from $5
Friday, 27 November 2020 ()
Today only, as part of its Black Friday Deals, Amazon offers *up to 40% off *Levi’s Apparel for the Whole Family. Prime Members receive complimentary delivery on orders of $25 or more.Our top pick from this sale is the Men’s 512 Slim Taper Fit Jeans that are priced from *$25.19 shipped*. Regularly priced at $42, that’s the lowest rate we’ve seen since July. These jeans are very stylish this season with a tapered hem that can easily be rolled and a stretch fabric to promote comfort. You can also choose from several versatile wash options and they rated 4.6/5 stars with over 1,900 reviews from Amazon customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Levi’s and be sure to check out our fashion guide to find additional Black Friday deals today.
