Xbox gift cards now 10% off for Series X launch day + more from $9

9to5Toys Tuesday, 10 November 2020 ()
We have spotted some notable deals on discounted credit today including Xbox gift cards. While most gamers are busy refreshing listing pages in hopes of scoring an Xbox Series X today, Best Buy is offering *10% off* various denominations of Xbox gift cards starting from just* $9*. This is a great time to score some essentially free cash to spend on digital games for your new (or current) system and more. These deals are only available today so jump in while you can. Then head below for even more gift card deals from adidas, Fanatics, Twitch, and more. 

News video: ColleyvilleTo Give Residents $35 Gift Cards To Use In Local Businesses

ColleyvilleTo Give Residents $35 Gift Cards To Use In Local Businesses 01:45

 The City Of Colleyville is planning to send residents a $35 gift card as a way to encourage residents to spend money in that town.

