Apple Black Friday 2020: Our Top Picks

Black Friday shopping has officially kicked off across the United States, and we've been collecting the best deals for Apple's iPads, Macs, AirPods, the HomePod, Apple Watch, and more in separate articles. In order to further streamline your Black Friday shopping this year, we've put together this quick list of our top picks of the overall best Apple-related bargains happening today.



Many Black Friday deals are known to sell out fast, so keep that in mind when browsing our posts and shopping online today. If you see something you're interested in, be sure to snag it quickly.

*AirPods*



· *What's the deal?* AirPods for $109.99 and AirPods Pro for $169.99· *Where can I get it?* Amazon

The AirPods with Wired Charging Case is on sale for *$109.99* at Amazon today, down from $159.00. We've seen this model go down to $99 before, but it appears that this will be the cheapest price for Black Friday.



The AirPods with Wireless Charging Case is on sale for *$149.99*, down from $199.00. Similar to the previous model, we've seen these AirPods slightly cheaper, but Amazon's sale still appears to be the steepest discount we'll get this year.



Lastly, Amazon earlier in the week dropped the AirPods Pro to just *$169.99*, down from $249.00, but stock has run out. Still, Amazon says that it's working to get more stock soon and you can place your order now to lock in this solid sale before it expires, and then the AirPods Pro will ship once more stock emerges.

*Apple Watch*Update: Amazon's Series 3 deals are currently out of stock. We'll update this article if they come back.· *What's the deal?* Series 3 models from $119.99· *Where can I get it?* Amazon· *Where can I get more info?* Check out our Best Black Friday Deals on Apple Watch post

You can get the 38mm GPS Apple Watch Series 3 for *$119.99* on Amazon, down from a sale price of $179.00. If you're looking for a larger model, the 42mm GPS is on sale for *$149.99*, down from $209.00.



These are both great deals on the Apple Watch Series 3 that were previously introduced by Walmart earlier in the week and now matched by Amazon. Anyone hunting for the latest model should take a look at Amazon's deal on the 40mm GPS Apple Watch Series 6 in Product(Red) for *$329.98*, down from $399.00. That's the lowest price ever for a Series 6 model.

*MacBook*



· *What's the deal?* Various deals on Apple's MacBook Pro and Air lineup, including the M1 MacBook Pro· *Where can I get it?* Amazon and B&H Photo· *Where can I get more info?* Check out our Best Black Friday Deals on Macs post

B&H Photo is taking $100 off the M1-enabled 256GB 13-inch MacBook Pro, available for *$1,199.00*, down from $1,299.00. This is $50 lower than Amazon's current sale on the M1 MacBook Pro, and now the lowest price we've ever tracked. The 512GB model is available for *$1,399.00*, down from $1,499.00, another lowest-ever price.



The M1-enabled 256GB MacBook Air is available for *$899.00*, down from $999.00; while the 512GB model is on sale for *$1,149.00*, down from $1,249.00.



For more sales on older models of the MacBook Pro and MacBook Air, be sure to read our full post on Black Friday deals for the Mac.

*iPad*



· *What's the deal?* Various deals on Apple's iPad lineup, centered around iPad Pro· *Where can I get it?* Amazon, B&H Photo and other retailers· *Where can I get more info?* Check out our Best Black Friday Deals on iPads post

This Black Friday is a great opportunity to save on the 2020 iPad Pro, with Amazon and B&H Photo taking up to $150 off 12.9-inch and 11-inch models, introducing new lowest-ever prices across the board. Prices start at *$729.00* for the 128GB Wi-Fi 11-inch iPad Pro ($70 off), and there are markdowns on nearly every 11-inch model.



Similarly, sale prices for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro start at *$899.00* ($100 off), and you'll find discounts across both Wi-Fi and cellular options. Besides Amazon, some of these offers can be found on B&H Photo, and to a more limited extent at Best Buy.



Additionally, the 32GB Wi-Fi 10.2-inch iPad is on sale for *$279.99* at Best Buy, down from $329.00. Best Buy has a few solid prices on the new iPad, including cellular models, and all prices are all-time-low sales.



The 64GB Wi-Fi iPad mini 5 is *$334.99* on Amazon, down from $$399.00.

*Powerbeats Pro*



· *What's the deal?* Powerbeats Pro down to the lowest price of $159.99 ($90 off)

·



· *Where can I get it?* Target and Best Buy

Target and Best Buy are discounting the Powerbeats Pro to a notable low price of *$159.99* this Black Friday. This $90 sale is the lowest we've ever seen for the workout-focused Bluetooth headphones, but it's only available in select colors.

*Apple Gift Card*



· *What's the deal?* If you purchase a $100 Apple Gift Card, you can get a $20 Best Buy or Target gift card· *Where can I get it?* Target and Best Buy

Ever since Apple made the switch to the unified "Apple Gift Card," it effectively killed the popular 20 percent discount on iTunes gift cards. Don't expect straight discounts to return to the new Apple Gift Card in 2020, but you can expect the next best thing: credit at a retailer like Target or Best Buy.



At both of these stores next week, if you purchase a $100 Apple Gift Card, you'll receive a $20 gift card that can be used at each respective retailer. This is far from as good a deal as the straightforward cash discounts seen in the iTunes gift card era, but if you plan on making a lot of purchases at Target or Best Buy next week, you could at least put the $20 toward more holiday shopping.

*More Deals*



