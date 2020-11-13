Microsoft Starts Updating Mobile Apps for iPhone 12
Friday, 13 November 2020 () As the world’s number one software company, Microsoft wants and struggles to make sure that its apps are always fully up-to-date and ready to run on every new device. And given Apple has just recently announced the iPhone 12 generation, the software giant has been working around the clock to prepare its apps for the new devices. The first to receive full iPhone 12 support is the Remote Desktop Mobile app, which has recently been updated to version 10.2.1 in order to add “support for the newly released iPhone and iPad devices.” In other words, if you’re one of the customers who already pre-ordered the iPhone 12, you should now be able to run the Remote Desktop Mobile app without any compatibility problem whatsoever. Apple announced the iPhone 12 series in October, and the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro were the first to go on sale. This week, Apple is projected to begin shipping the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max, though by the looks of things, the Cupertino-ba...