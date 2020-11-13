Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Microsoft Starts Updating Mobile Apps for iPhone 12

Softpedia Friday, 13 November 2020 ()
Microsoft Starts Updating Mobile Apps for iPhone 12As the world’s number one software company, Microsoft wants and struggles to make sure that its apps are always fully up-to-date and ready to run on every new device. And given Apple has just recently announced the iPhone 12 generation, the software giant has been working around the clock to prepare its apps for the new devices. The first to receive full iPhone 12 support is the Remote Desktop Mobile app, which has recently been updated to version 10.2.1 in order to add “support for the newly released iPhone and iPad devices.” In other words, if you’re one of the customers who already pre-ordered the iPhone 12, you should now be able to run the Remote Desktop Mobile app without any compatibility problem whatsoever. Apple announced the iPhone 12 series in October, and the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro were the first to go on sale. This week, Apple is projected to begin shipping the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max, though by the looks of things, the Cupertino-ba...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
News video: New mobile app may help PTSD patients deal with nightmares

New mobile app may help PTSD patients deal with nightmares 00:24

 The FDA believes a mobile app can help people with terrifying nightmares. The federal agency has approved the Nightware system as a form of treatment for PTSD patients.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

A closer look at the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max [Video]

A closer look at the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max

Unboxing the new iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max, which both go on salein the UK on Friday November 13.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:29Published
Use of mobile dating apps linked with depression, social anxiety: Study [Video]

Use of mobile dating apps linked with depression, social anxiety: Study

Greater use of mobile dating applications among women is associated with depression symptoms, social anxiety, suggested the findings of a study. The study was published in the peer-reviewed journal..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:22Published
Which Apps Are Saving You Money? [Video]

Which Apps Are Saving You Money?

PennyGem’s Elizabeth Keatinge tells us about some apps that may be draining your bank account.

Credit: PennyGem     Duration: 01:21Published

Related news from verified sources

How to Use the All-New WhatsApp Storage Cleaner on iPhone and Android

How to Use the All-New WhatsApp Storage Cleaner on iPhone and Android WhatsApp has become one of the most popular instant messaging apps on mobile devices, and needless to say, the last few months have obviously caused a spike in...
Softpedia