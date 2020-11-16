Joe Biden's Irish supporters are celebrating their 'favourite uncle's' victory as he faces down Boris Johnson over Brexit

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources China Looms, Biden's Foreign policy challenge



Hong Kong (CNN) As United States President-elect Joe Biden faces an ugly, potentially contested transition, foreign policy may be the last thing on his mind. But in capitals around the world, foreign.. Credit: Wochit Tech Duration: 00:32 Published 7 hours ago Biden supporters celebrate, Trump supporters protest election results in Arizona



For a second straight weekend, supporters of President Donald Trump protest the results of the election, while Joe Biden supporters celebrate quietly. Credit: ABC15 Arizona Duration: 01:33 Published 1 day ago President Trump Greets Supporters From Motorcade, President-Elect Biden Works On Transition



With 67 days left in office, President Donald Trump greeted supporters Saturday from his motorcade. Thousands showed up to rally behind him, refusing to accept the president's defeat. Meanwhile,.. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 01:52 Published 1 day ago

Related news from verified sources Biden presidency could bring difficulties for US-UK special relationship Boris Johnson has pledged to “work closely with whoever” is US President but Joe Biden’s election victory could present issues on Brexit and the Irish...

Belfast Telegraph 1 week ago



