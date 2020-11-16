Joe Biden's Irish supporters are celebrating their 'favourite uncle's' victory as he faces down Boris Johnson over Brexit

China Looms, Biden's Foreign policy challenge
Hong Kong (CNN) As United States President-elect Joe Biden faces an ugly, potentially contested transition, foreign policy may be the last thing on his mind. But in capitals around the world, foreign..
Biden supporters celebrate, Trump supporters protest election results in Arizona
For a second straight weekend, supporters of President Donald Trump protest the results of the election, while Joe Biden supporters celebrate quietly.
President Trump Greets Supporters From Motorcade, President-Elect Biden Works On Transition
With 67 days left in office, President Donald Trump greeted supporters Saturday from his motorcade. Thousands showed up to rally behind him, refusing to accept the president's defeat. Meanwhile,..