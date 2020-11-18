Marshall’s early Black Friday sale takes up to $100 off retro speakers from $130
Wednesday, 18 November 2020 () Marshall is kicking of its Black Friday deals early with a series of discounts on its popular retro-inspired portable Bluetooth speakers headlined by the Emberton at* $129.99 shipped*. Usually fetching $150, today’s offer is the very first discount we’ve seen on Marshall’s latest speaker and marks a new all-time low. Delivering the brand’s most compact design yet, Emberton arrives with the same vinyl-wrapped casing you’d expect paired with metal accenting on the speaker grill and buttons. Internally, there’s True Stereophonic multi-directional audio for “room-filling sound” as well as up to 20-hour battery life. A USB-C charging port rounds out the notable features. Rated 4.8/5 stars and you can get a closer look in our launch coverage. Head below for more.
