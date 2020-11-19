Global  
 

Apple cuts App Store fees to 15 per cent for small developers: What it means?

BGR India Thursday, 19 November 2020 ()
After all the controversies around the 30 per cent App Store commission rate going on for months, Apple has officially announced to reduce the rate to 15 per cent for small businesses. Starting January 1, 2021 app developers who earn up to $1 million, roughly around Rs 7.41 crores, in annual sales per year from […]
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Apple to cut App Store fees for some developers

Apple to cut App Store fees for some developers 01:17

 Apple on Wednesday said it plans to start a program to lower its App Store commissions for software developers who make $1 million or less in proceeds each year from the store. Conway G. Gittens has more.

