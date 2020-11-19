Apple cuts App Store fees to 15 per cent for small developers: What it means?
Thursday, 19 November 2020 () After all the controversies around the 30 per cent App Store commission rate going on for months, Apple has officially announced to reduce the rate to 15 per cent for small businesses. Starting January 1, 2021 app developers who earn up to $1 million, roughly around Rs 7.41 crores, in annual sales per year from […]
