Batterygate: Apple to pay $113 million for throttling iPhone performance

Thursday, 19 November 2020 ( 15 minutes ago )

Apple has agreed to pay $113 million as part of a settlement in Washington DC and 33 states over the "batterygate" scandal. Starting back in 2016, Apple used updates to iOS to throttle the performance of older iPhones in a bid to improve battery life. While the company’s intensions may have been good, the fact that customers were not warned about the reduction in performance did not work in its favor. See also: macOS Big Sur is bricking some MacBook Pros How to disable transparent menus and dock in macOS Big Sur Get ready to download macOS Big Sur Apple… [Continue Reading]