9to5Mac Happy Hour 304: HomePod mini and M1 Mac hands-on

9to5Mac Friday, 20 November 2020 ()
Benjamin and Zac discuss the first few days with the all-new HomePod mini and M1 Macs, macOS Big Sur experience, and much more.

*Sponsored by Headspace: *You deserve to feel happier, and Headspace is meditation made simple. Go to headspace.com/mac to start your free one-month trial.

*Sponsored by LinkedIn Jobs:* Go to LinkedIn.com/HAPPYHOUR and get $50 OFF toward your first job post!

*Sponsored by Pillow: *Pillow is an all-in-one sleep tracking solution to help you get a better night’s sleep. Download it from the App Store today.

