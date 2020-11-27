Apple Black Friday 2020: Best Accessory Deals Friday, 27 November 2020 ( 26 minutes ago )

Black Friday is in full swing today, and in this article we're highlighting some of the best deals that you can find online among popular third-party accessory makers like Twelve South, Anker, Nomad, Satechi, and many more.



Many Black Friday deals are known to sell out fast, so keep that in mind when browsing our posts and shopping online today. If you see something you're interested in, be sure to snag it quickly.

-Twelve South-Twelve South is holding a Grinch-themed Black Friday sale this year, with discounts on the AirFly Duo, HiRise Duet, BookBook accessories, and more through Monday, November 30.

A few other items on sale include the Curve Desktop Stand ($54.99, down from $69.99), BookBook CaddySack ($39.99, down from $59.99), Journal for iPhone SE ($39.99, down from $69.99), TimePorter for Apple Watch ($39.99, down from $49.99), and many more.

-Satechi-Satechi customers will be able to access a sitewide sale from November 27 through November 29, as well as get 25 percent off their purchase with the code BF25. With a combination of these discounts, you'll be able to get as much as 40 percent off certain products.

Remember to use the code BF25 at checkout to see the prices below:· 108W Pro USB-C PD Desktop Charger - $47.99, down from $79.99· Type-C Pro Hub Adapter (Silver and Space Gray) - $59.99, down from $99.99· Type-C Multi-port Adapter 4K with Ethernet - $53.99, down from $89.99· Aluminum Type-C Mobile Pro Hub - $35.99, down from $59.99· Bluetooth Extended Keypad - $26.99, down from $44.99· USB-C Wireless Charging Dock for AirPods - $17.99, down from $29.99-Nanoleaf-Smart lighting company Nanoleaf has a collection of discounts across its lighting panels, including "smarter kits" and expansion packs. These sales reach up to 30 percent off Nanoleaf's smart lighting products.· Light Panels Smarter Kit - $269.99, down from $299.99· Canvas Smarter Kit - $179.99, down from $199.99· Shapes Mini Triangle Smarter Kit - $107.99, down from $119.99· Shapes Expansion Packs - $62.99, down from $69.99· Nanoleaf Remote - $26.99, down from $29.99-Withings-Withings has a few discounts that will run all the way through December 2. Sales will be available on Withings' website and on Amazon, as well as places like Bed Bath and Beyond, and Best Buy.

· Body+ Scale - $69.97 (Original price - $99.95)· Steel HR Silver Watch - $125.97 (Original price - $179.95)· Steel HR Sport Watch - $139.95 (Original price - $199.95)· Sleep - $74.96 (Original price - $99.95)· Body Cardio - $119.96 (Original price - $149.95)· Thermo - $79.96 (Original price - $99.95)· Pulse HR - $79.96 (Original price - $99.95)-OWC-OWC is holding a big Black Friday sale this year, with savings on everything from AirPods to memory upgrades for the iMac.

Notable sales include the OWC 14-Port Thunderbolt 3 Dock for $218.00, down from $279.00, and other OWC-branded docks. Be sure to browse the full sale this season before the discounts expire.

-Tile-Tile is offering a handful of discounts on its Bluetooth trackers through the holidays, including the Tile Sticker, Tile Mate, and Tile Pro.

· Sticker 4-Pack - $59.99, down from $79.99· Mate 4-Pack - $69.99, down from $99.99· Pro 4-Pack - $99.99, down from $139.99-Mujjo-Mujjo is offering its shoppers 25 percent off sitewide through December 1. To get this discount, use the code #25off when shopping on Mujjo's website for iPhone cases or MacBook sleeves.

-CalDigit-CalDigit is running a Black Friday sale from November 15 through December 13, with up to 40 percent off USB-C docks, external storage, charging cables, and more.

You can browse the full sale on CalDigit's website, and the 40 percent off Black Friday event can't be combined with any other coupons or offers on CalDigit.

-Incipio, Incase, and Griffin-You can find deals offering 40 to 60 percent off sitewide at Incipio, Incase, and Griffin for Black Friday this year.

· Incipio - Save up to 60 percent off sitewide, with new iPhone 12 cases up to 30 percent off· Incase - Save up to 50 percent off sitewide, with last chance items at 60-70 percent off· Griffin - Save up to 60 percent off sitewide-Brydge-Brydge has a big sale on its iPad keyboards this year, with up to $70 off select keyboards.· Brydge 12.9 Pro+ for 12.9-inch iPad Pro - $159.99 ($70 off)· Brydge 11 Pro+ for 11-inch iPad Pro - $139.99 ($60 off)· Brydge 12.9 Pro for 12.9-inch iPad Pro - $99.99 ($70 off)· Brydge 11.0 Pro for 11-inch iPad Pro - $99.99 ($50 off)· Brydge 10.5 for iPad Air (3rd Gen) - $59.99 ($70 off)· Brydge 10.5 for 10.5-inch iPad Pro - $59.99 ($70 off)· Brydge 10.2 for iPad (8th & 7th Gen) - $79.99 ($50 off)· Brydge 9.7 for iPad (6th Gen) - $49.99 ($50 off)· Brydge 9.7 for iPad (5th Gen), iPad Pro 9.7-inch & iPad Air 2 - $49.99 ($50 off)· Brydge 7.9 for iPad mini (5th Gen) & iPad mini 4 - $79.99 ($20 off)-Nimble-Nimble is offering 30 percent off sitewide for its Black Friday sale.

Check out Nimble's website for more information on the company's best accessories.

-Aura Frames-Aura Frames offers a collection of digital picture frames on sale at Amazon, Best Buy, Bloomingdales, and other major retailers this Black Friday.

· Carver Frame - $159, down from $199· Mason Frame - $169, down from $199· Sawyer Frame - $239, down from $299-Harber London-Starting on Black Friday you'll be able to get 30 percent off sitewide at Harber London, which is an accessory maker known for leather cases for iPhone, iPad, MacBook and much more. The company also sells wallets, backpacks, Apple Watch straps, and other travel accessories.

-Nomad-Nomad began its Black Friday sale on November 20, and it will run through Tuesday, December 2. During this time, the entire Nomad site will be 30 percent off and no code will be needed to take advantage of the discount.



Additionally, there will be timed 48-hour collection sales that increase the discount to 40 percent off select items in each collection. In the outlet section of the site, you'll find savings of as much as 70 percent off as well.



The specific discounts of the collection sales won't appear until the day they begin, but you won't need special discount codes for these either. As an idea of the savings you can take advantage of during the sale, we've highlighted a few products below:

· iPhone 12 Pro Max Rugged Case - $34.95, down from $49.95· iPhone 12 Pro Rugged Folio - $48.95, down from $69.95· 12.9-inch iPad Pro Rugged Folio - $118.95, down from $169.95· AirPods Pro Rugged Case - $23.95, down from $34.95· AirPods Rugged Case - $23.95, down from $34.95· Base Station - $104.95, down from $149.95· Base Station Pro - $159.95, down from $229.95-Sonos-Sonos recently began its Black Friday sale, with new discounts on its speakers, sound bars, and more. These sales take up to $200 off Sonos' products, and also include a few combo sets if you're looking to set up a home audio entertainment area.



The new Sonos sale will run all week and end on Monday, November 30. Some speakers do have delayed shipping estimates due to demand, so products like the Sonos Move in black won't ship out until December 4, but most other devices are available to ship today.

Solo Products



· Move - $299, down from $399· Beam - $299, down from $399· Sub - $599, down from $699



Sets



· Indoor Outdoor Set (One, Move) - $498, down from $598· Multiroom Entertainment Set (Arc, Move) - $1,098, down from $1,198· Surround Set (Beam, 2x One SL) - $657, down from $757· Entertainment Set (Sonos Beam, Sub Gen 3) - $898, down from $1,098· Entertainment Set (Arc, Sub Gen 3) - $1,398, down from $1,498· Surround Set (Beam, Sub Gen 3, 2x One SL) - $1,256, down from $1,456· Surround Set (Arc, Sub Gen 3, 2x One SL) - $1,756, down from $1,856-Belkin-Belkin's Black Friday discounts can be found on Amazon this year, with a range of USB-C accessories, Bluetooth speakers, wireless chargers, and more on sale.

USB-C



· USB-C Multimedia + Charge Adapter - $34.99 (regular $69.99)· USB-C Multimedia Hub - $49.99 (regular $99.99)· BOOST↑CHARGE PRO USB-C PD GaN Wall Charger - 60W - $29.99 (regular $49.99)· BOOST↑CHARGE Dual USB-C PD GaN Wall Charger 68W - $36.99 (regular $54.99)· BOOST↑CHARGE Braided USB-C to Lightning Cable - $17.99 (regular $21.99)· BOOST↑CHARGE™ USB-C Cable with Lightning Connector + Strap (made with DuraTek™) - $14.99 (regular $29.99)



Wireless Charging



· SOUNDFORM ELITE Hi-Fi Smart Speaker + Wireless Charger with AirPlay 2 - $199.99 (regular $299.99)· BOOST↑CHARGE Wireless Charging Pad 15W + QC 3.0 24W Wall Charger - $24.99 (regular $39.99)· BOOST↑CHARGE 15W Wireless Charging Stand + QC 3.0 24W Wall Charger - $34.99 (regular $44.99)· BOOST↑CHARGE Dual Wireless Charging Pads - $29.99 (regular $49.99)-Anker-Anker recently began discounting a wide variety of accessories as part of its Black Friday sales. This includes notable markdowns on portable batteries, wall chargers, Lightning cables, Bluetooth speakers, Eufy's smart home products, and more.

All of the products listed below can be found on Amazon, and in most cases each discount has been automatically applied. In some cases, you'll need to check an on-page coupon in order to see the discount price, and we've marked such products in lists. All discounts shared below will last through November 29.

Portable Batteries



· PowerCore 10,000 mAh - $16.99, down from $21.99· PowerCore 20,100 mAh - $39.09, down from $49.99· PowerCore+ 26,800 mAh with 60W Wall Charger - $110.49, down from $129.99· PowerPort Solar - $49.99, down from $69.99· PowerHouse II - $339.99 with on-page coupon, down from $399.99USB-C



· PowerExpand 6-in-1 USB-C Hub - $36.79 with on-page coupon, down from $45.99· PowerExpand 13-in-1 USB-C Dock - $149.99, down from $199.99Wall Chargers



· PowerPort+ 1 (1x USB-A) - $10.10, down from $13.99· PowerPort Mini (2x USB-A) - $11.89, down from $13.99· PowerPort Cube (3x AC outlets, 3x USB-A) - $16.14, down from $19.99· PowerPort+ 1 (2-Pack) - $20.39, down from $23.99· PowerPort I (4x USB-A, 1x USB-C) - $32.99, down from $49.99· PowerPort Atom (2x USB-A, 2x USB-C) - $79.99, down from $99.99Cables



· PowerLine III USB-C to USB-C - $12.99, down from $17.99· PowerLine II Lightning to USB-A (10ft) - $12.99, down from $18.99· PowerLine+ II Lightning to USB-A (3ft) - $12.99, down from $17.99· PowerLine III Lightning to USB-A (6ft) - $13.99, down from $16.99· PowerLine Lightning to USB-A (3ft, 3-Pack) - $18.99, down from $22.99Audio



· Soundcore Bluetooth Speaker - $21.98, down from $27.99· Soundcore Liberty Neo - $34.99, down from $44.99· Soundcore Spirit X2 - $55.24, down from $79.99· Soundcore Liberty Air 2 - $69.99, down from $99.99Eufy



· Security Indoor Cam 2K - $39.99, down from $51.99· Security Cam 2C - $84.99, down from $99.99· Security Smart Lock Touch - $159.99, down from $199.99· Security Cam 2C (2-Pack) - $169.99, down from $199.99· RoboVac 30C - $179.99, down from $279.99· Security Cam E (2-Pack) - $199.99 with on-page coupon, down from $279.99· HomeVac S11 Infinity - $209.99, down from $299.99· Security Cam 2C (3-Pack) - $247.32, down from $315.99-Parallels-Parallels is offering 20 percent off Parallels Dekstop 16 for Mac for Black Friday this year. This makes a new license drop to $63.99 (from $79.99), while upgraders can get the new version of the software for $39.99 (from $49.99).

-Pad and Quill-Pad and Quill is holding a 12 Day Holiday Sale event, with new sales opening up every day of the sale. Today that includes 20 percent off sitewide.

This means that you'll be able to save on iPhone cases, wallet cases, MacBook cases, iPad sleeves, and more.

-Calm-Popular meditation app calm is holding a few Black Friday discounts this year, with up to 60 percent off its premium subscription plans. These will expire on Sunday, November 29.

· 60% off Lifetime of Calm Premium ($240 off)· 50% off 1-Year of Calm Premium ($25 off)*More Deals*



