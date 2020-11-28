Global  
 

WorldNews Saturday, 28 November 2020
Cyber Monday iPad accessory deals: save big on cases, Apple Pencils and more Cyber Monday ...Whether you've indulged in the Black Friday or Cyber Monday iPad deals, or already own an Apple tablet, these iPad accessory deals are sure to prove useful. You can really make the most of an iPad by buying extras for it, whether that's an Apple Pencil or case, screen protector, or something else. Professional or casual users alike will find Cyber Monday deals on such accessories super useful. We've scoured the Amazon sales for the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday iPad deals, and you can find them below. Not in the US or UK? Scroll down to see Apple iPad accessory prices in your region. Cyber Monday iPad accessories in the US Typecase Touch iPad Keyboard Case: $75.99 $57.79...
Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Published
News video: Cyber Monday Tips

Cyber Monday Tips 02:19

 Tips for saving and protecting your money this Cyber Monday.

Apple Inc. Apple Inc. American technology company

S& P 500, Nasdaq stock indexes close at record highs

 NEW YORK -- The S&P 500 rose to a record high Friday as investors continue to look forward to the distribution of a covid-19 vaccine and relief for the global..
WorldNews
Apple Store Black Friday Deals [Video]

Apple Store Black Friday Deals

Apple Store Black Friday Deals

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:26Published

Black Friday 2020: The 10 best deals on Sony, Apple, Hulu, Adidas, Roomba and more

 We've checked out thousands of deals and found over 300 great deals, but these are the 10 best on your favorite brands like Apple, Adidas and more.
USATODAY.com

Apple’s new MacBook Air, MacBook Pro and Mac mini with M1 are at their lowest prices yet for Black Friday

 Photo by Alexander Kramer for The Verge

Apple’s brand-new computers based on its own custom M1 chip have both been getting sterling reviews due to..
The Verge

Amazon (company) Amazon (company) American technology and e-commerce company

Netflix Declares More Than $1.3 Billion In UK Revenue [Video]

Netflix Declares More Than $1.3 Billion In UK Revenue

On Saturday, Netflix said it would declare more than $1.3 billion in UK revenue. The news is likely to put pressure on other tech giants like Amazon and Google many of which use tax jurisdictions to their favor. Business Insider reports Netflix has about 50 productions based in the UK, including "The Crown" and "The Witcher." Variety reports Netflix is planning to double UK spending.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:30Published

Zappos ex-boss and Las Vegas entrepreneur Tony Hsieh, 46, dies after house fire

 Tony Hsieh led online retailer Zappos, acquired by Amazon, and helped transform central Las Vegas.
BBC News

Former Zappos CEO Tony Hsieh dies at 46

 Photo by FilmMagic/FilmMagic

Tony Hsieh, the former CEO of online shoe retailer Zappos has died, the company confirmed Saturday. Hsieh retired from..
The Verge

Amazon's Alexa Accused of Sharing Anti-Semitic Messages, Holocaust Lies

 Alexa -- Amazon's popular virtual helper -- is spewing out hateful anti-Semitic conspiracies and even lies about the Holocaust ... according to the UK’s..
TMZ.com

