Apple Cyber Monday 2020: Save on Mac Software, Apple Accessories, and More

Monday, 30 November 2020 ( 19 minutes ago )

Earlier today we shared the best deals you can find on Apple Products for Cyber Monday 2020, and now we're highlighting the best discounts from popular companies like Incase, Nomad, Tile, Woot, Sonos, Mophie, and many more. You can save on software as well today, thanks to our exclusive promo code at StackSocial, as well as a discount on Parallels Desktop 16 for Mac.Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.



StackSocial is offering the Official Cyber Monday Mac Bundle for $42 with the code RUMORS40. This bundle includes Parallels Desktop Pro, Luminar 4, Gemini 2, PDFpenPro 12, Goose VPN, BusyCal 3, Movavi Screen Recorder 2021, uTalk, Edraw MindMaster, Dropzone 4 Pro, ForkLift 3, Art Text 4.

$28 OFF

StackSocial's Cyber Monday Mac Bundle

Outside of this bundle, StackSocial is holding a few sales today. You can get 20 percent off sitewide with the code CMSAVE20, 40 percent off apps and software with the code CMSAVE40, and 70 percent off online courses with the code CMSAVE70.



In other Mac software sales, you can get Parallels Desktop 16 for Mac for 20 percent off a new license or an upgrade. Parallels is running this sale for another two days, and if you're purchasing a new license you'll pay $63.99, down from $79.99.



Of course, there are also plenty of Apple-related accessory deals going on today. You can shop discounts for Brydge's iPad keyboards, Casetify iPhone cases, JBL Bluetooth speakers, Pad and Quill's leather cases, Tile's trackers, Mophie's wireless and portable chargers, and much more.

*Cyber Monday Software and Accessory Sales*



· StackSocial - Get the Official Cyber Monday Mac Bundle for $42 with code RUMORS40· Belkin - Save up to 54 percent· Brydge - Save on iPad keyboards· Casetify - Get up to 20 percent off· eBay - Save up to 50 percent on certified refurbished products· Harber London - Buy two, get 20 percent off your entire order· Hyper - Get 30 percent off sitewide· Incase - Get up to 70 percent off sitewide· Incipio - Get up to 60 percent off sitewide· JBL - Get up to 70 percent off JBL speakers· Moment - Get up to 75 percent off· Nimble - Get 30 percent off sitewide· Nomad - Get 30 percent off select products· Otterbox - Get 25 percent off· Pad and Quill - Get 20 percent off sitewide· Parallels - Get 20 percent off Parallels Desktop 16 for Mac· Sonos - Save up to $100 on select products· Tile - Save on Tile Mate, Slim, and more· Woot - Save on previous generation iPads, MacBooks, and more· Zagg (Mophie) - Get up to 40 percent off sitewide



Our full Deals Roundup has more information on the latest Apple-related sales and bargains.

Related Roundup: Apple Deals



This article, "Apple Cyber Monday 2020: Save on Mac Software, Apple Accessories, and More" first appeared on MacRumors.com



Discuss this article in our forums