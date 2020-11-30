Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Apple Cyber Monday 2020: Save on Mac Software, Apple Accessories, and More

MacRumours.com Monday, 30 November 2020 ()
Earlier today we shared the best deals you can find on Apple Products for Cyber Monday 2020, and now we're highlighting the best discounts from popular companies like Incase, Nomad, Tile, Woot, Sonos, Mophie, and many more. You can save on software as well today, thanks to our exclusive promo code at StackSocial, as well as a discount on Parallels Desktop 16 for Mac.Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

StackSocial is offering the Official Cyber Monday Mac Bundle for $42 with the code RUMORS40. This bundle includes Parallels Desktop Pro, Luminar 4, Gemini 2, PDFpenPro 12, Goose VPN, BusyCal 3, Movavi Screen Recorder 2021, uTalk, Edraw MindMaster, Dropzone 4 Pro, ForkLift 3, Art Text 4.
$28 OFF
StackSocial's Cyber Monday Mac Bundle
Outside of this bundle, StackSocial is holding a few sales today. You can get 20 percent off sitewide with the code CMSAVE20, 40 percent off apps and software with the code CMSAVE40, and 70 percent off online courses with the code CMSAVE70.

In other Mac software sales, you can get Parallels Desktop 16 for Mac for 20 percent off a new license or an upgrade. Parallels is running this sale for another two days, and if you're purchasing a new license you'll pay $63.99, down from $79.99.

Of course, there are also plenty of Apple-related accessory deals going on today. You can shop discounts for Brydge's iPad keyboards, Casetify iPhone cases, JBL Bluetooth speakers, Pad and Quill's leather cases, Tile's trackers, Mophie's wireless and portable chargers, and much more.
*Cyber Monday Software and Accessory Sales*

· StackSocial - Get the Official Cyber Monday Mac Bundle for $42 with code RUMORS40· Belkin - Save up to 54 percent· Brydge - Save on iPad keyboards· Casetify - Get up to 20 percent off· eBay - Save up to 50 percent on certified refurbished products· Harber London - Buy two, get 20 percent off your entire order· Hyper - Get 30 percent off sitewide· Incase - Get up to 70 percent off sitewide· Incipio - Get up to 60 percent off sitewide· JBL - Get up to 70 percent off JBL speakers· Moment - Get up to 75 percent off· Nimble - Get 30 percent off sitewide· Nomad - Get 30 percent off select products· Otterbox - Get 25 percent off· Pad and Quill - Get 20 percent off sitewide· Parallels - Get 20 percent off Parallels Desktop 16 for Mac· Sonos - Save up to $100 on select products· Tile - Save on Tile Mate, Slim, and more· Woot - Save on previous generation iPads, MacBooks, and more· Zagg (Mophie) - Get up to 40 percent off sitewide

Our full Deals Roundup has more information on the latest Apple-related sales and bargains.
Related Roundup: Apple Deals

This article, "Apple Cyber Monday 2020: Save on Mac Software, Apple Accessories, and More" first appeared on MacRumors.com

Discuss this article in our forums
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: In the Know: Finds - Published
News video: Give yourself the gift of better sleep with $150 off a new Layla mattress and over $300 of sleep accessories for Cyber Monday

Give yourself the gift of better sleep with $150 off a new Layla mattress and over $300 of sleep accessories for Cyber Monday 00:45

 Sleep better on a dual-sided mattress from Layla for a steal this Cyber Monday. Get $150 off a new mattress and receive two memory foam pillows, a mattress protector and a sheet set totally free! Gift some new pillows to your parents or get a calming weighted blanket to an anxiety-prone friend. Layla...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Make your own sparkling water at home with SodaStream — it’s up to 40% off on Amazon during Cyber Monday [Video]

Make your own sparkling water at home with SodaStream — it’s up to 40% off on Amazon during Cyber Monday

Make your own sparkling water in the comfort of your home with SodaStream. With the push of a few buttons, you can have delicious bubbly water in just seconds. All you need is your machine and a CO2..

Credit: In the Know: Finds     Duration: 00:54Published
Take advantage of Kosas’ Cyber Monday deals and get 30% off The Big Clean lash-growing mascara [Video]

Take advantage of Kosas’ Cyber Monday deals and get 30% off The Big Clean lash-growing mascara

Kosas is a beauty brand on a mission. The Big Clean mascara doesn’t just make your lashes look full and fluffy; it’s also packed with nutrients to help repair and grow your lashes. Act fast and get..

Credit: In the Know: Finds     Duration: 00:36Published
Common Cyber Monday and Online Shopping Mistakes You Can Avoid [Video]

Common Cyber Monday and Online Shopping Mistakes You Can Avoid

Cyber Monday is one of the last chances you’ll have to get incredible deals from your favorite retailers. Thinking like this is actually a common online shopping mistake. Here are other mistakes you..

Credit: PennyGem     Duration: 01:13Published

Related news from verified sources

Apple Cyber Monday 2020: Discounts on iPads, Macs, AirPods, and More

 Today is Cyber Monday, a shopping event that sees many of the same deals from Black Friday bleed over into a new week, along with a few brand new offers on...
MacRumours.com

Cyber Monday iPad accessory deals: save big on cases, Apple Pencils and more Cyber Monday ...

Cyber Monday iPad accessory deals: save big on cases, Apple Pencils and more Cyber Monday ... Whether you've indulged in the Black Friday or Cyber Monday iPad deals, or already own an Apple tablet, these iPad accessory deals are sure to prove useful. You...
WorldNews Also reported by •9to5Toys

26 Best Cyber Monday Laptop Deals (2020): HP, Apple, Lenovo, Accessories

 We scoured the web to find the best deals on notebooks, Chromebooks, external monitors, and more.
Upworthy