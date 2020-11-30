H&R Block tax prep software gets Cyber Monday discount from $17.50

Monday, 30 November 2020 () As part of its Cyber Monday deals, Amazon is offering H&R Block Tax Software for *$17.49* with digital download for Mac and PC. As a comparison, it trends around $35 and today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low. You can also pick up the Deluxe + State version for *$22.49*, which is down from the usual $40 price tag. H&R Block delivers everything you need for basic federal and state preparations, with the option to file up to five times. Notable features include automatic W-2, 1099, 1098, and 2020 tax return imports, along with free chat with “tax experts” if you find yourself stuck along the way. H&R Block values the added state software at $40 alone, adding all the more value to today’s deal. H&R Block software has stellar ratings across the board at Amazon.
