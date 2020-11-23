Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Massive Nintendo eShop Black Friday sale starts now from $3: Cuphead, Zelda, Sonic, more

9to5Toys Monday, 23 November 2020 ()
Massive Nintendo eShop Black Friday sale starts now from $3: Cuphead, Zelda, Sonic, moreAfter seeing wide-ranging holidays events via Microsoft digital storefront and on PSN, it’s time for the Nintendo eShop Black Friday sale. Most of the big-time first-party Black Friday advertised Nintendo deals went live and are still available right here, but its now time for Nintendo massive Black Friday digital eShop event. This is a great place to score some of the biggest indies like Hades and Cuphead, as well as fill up your catalogue with some AAA experiences at major discounts. Hit the jump for a closer at this year’s Nintendo eShop Black Friday sale. 

more…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Food & Wine - Published
News video: Can't-Miss Kitchen Deals From Walmart's Early Black Friday Sale—Including Nespresso Machin

Can't-Miss Kitchen Deals From Walmart's Early Black Friday Sale—Including Nespresso Machin 01:00

 Shop stand mixers, air fryers, and more on sale.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Black Friday Shopping Amid Pandemic [Video]

Black Friday Shopping Amid Pandemic

Duquesne University marketing professor Audrey Guskey has more with KDKA's Kym Gable.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 03:37Published
Stores Prepare For Black Friday In Midst Of Pandemic [Video]

Stores Prepare For Black Friday In Midst Of Pandemic

With COVID-19 changing everything, nothing about Black Friday will be traditional either. As CBS 2’s Tim McNicholas reports, we can forget about the rush to line up for those deals after we eat..

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 03:42Published
Germany's Amazon workers on "Black Friday" strike [Video]

Germany's Amazon workers on "Black Friday" strike

Trade union Verdi called on workers at seven German Amazon warehouses to go on a three-day strike that will coincide with "Black Friday" discount shopping sales on Nov. 27. Ciara Lee reports

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:09Published