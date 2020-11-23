Netflix commits $1 billion to make New Mexico home to one of the world’s largest studios Monday, 23 November 2020 ( 14 minutes ago )

Netflix is committing $1 billion in production spend at its ABQ Studios in Albuquerque, New Mexico along with plans to expand those studios, the company said. In an announcement alongside New Mexico’s Governor, Michelle Lujan Grisham, and Albuquerque Mayor, Tim Keller, Netflix’s chief executive Ted Sarandos said the company would add 300 acres to […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

