Netflix plans to expand its Albuquerque footprint, add 1,000 more jobs and spend another $1 billion Tuesday, 24 November 2020 ( 32 minutes ago )

Netflix has committed to investing another $1 billion and creating another 1,000 jobs in New Mexico as the streaming giant plans to expand its existing presence at Albuquerque Studios. New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's office made the announcement Monday morning. The Los Gatos-based company will add 300 acres to ABQ Studios, located in Albuquerque’s Mesa Del Sol area, which the state said will make it one of the largest high-tech and sustainable film production facilities in North America.… 👓 View full article

