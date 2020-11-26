Stocking stuffer gift card deals from $20: Krispy Kreme, Chipotle, Steak ‘N Shake, more
Thursday, 26 November 2020 () While the expected Black Friday iTunes credit offers are now live, it’s time for even more stocking stuffer gift card deals. Today, we are tracking a number of notable price drops on digital gift cards you can send to friends, family, and co-workers, whether you’re going to see them this year or not. While we won’t be able to come together like usual for the holidays, these digital deals are a safe and simple way to send holiday gifts out this year. We have up to *20% off* at Krispy Kreme, Chipotle, Cabela’s, Steak ‘N Shake, Bath & Body Works, and much more. So there’s a little bit of something for everyone down below.