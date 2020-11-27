Global  
 

Amazon Black Friday toy sale from $4: Little Tikes, Melissa & Doug, PAW Patrol, more

9to5Toys Friday, 27 November 2020 ()
Today only, as part of its Black Friday deals, Amazon is offering up to *30% off *preschool toys from Little Tikes, Melissa & Doug, PAW Patrol, and more. Everything in the sale ships free for Prime members or in orders over $25 with just about all of it carrying solid 4+ star ratings. With deals starting from just over *$4*, this is a great chance to knock some preschooler gifts off your Christmas shopping list. From puzzles and wood block building kits to full on playsets, ride-on vehicles, and giant bouncey castles, there’s 10-pages of deals on tap in the Amazon Black Friday preschool toy sale right now. Our top picks are down below. 

News video: Black Friday Shopping Amid Pandemic

Black Friday Shopping Amid Pandemic 03:37

 Duquesne University marketing professor Audrey Guskey has more with KDKA's Kym Gable.

