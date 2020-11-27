Amazon Black Friday toy sale from $4: Little Tikes, Melissa & Doug, PAW Patrol, more
Friday, 27 November 2020 () Today only, as part of its Black Friday deals, Amazon is offering up to *30% off *preschool toys from Little Tikes, Melissa & Doug, PAW Patrol, and more. Everything in the sale ships free for Prime members or in orders over $25 with just about all of it carrying solid 4+ star ratings. With deals starting from just over *$4*, this is a great chance to knock some preschooler gifts off your Christmas shopping list. From puzzles and wood block building kits to full on playsets, ride-on vehicles, and giant bouncey castles, there’s 10-pages of deals on tap in the Amazon Black Friday preschool toy sale right now. Our top picks are down below.
Black Friday traditionally kicks off the holiday shopping season with big sales and a crush of customers. But hard-hit retailers are hoping customers will still line up for the deals, just in different..