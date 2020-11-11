Global  
 

Amazon toy sale from $5.50: Melissa & Doug, Paw Patrol, more up to 30% off

9to5Toys Wednesday, 11 November 2020
Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to *30% off* preschool toys from Melissa & Doug, PAW Patrol, Hape, Jazwares, and more. Everything in today’s sale ships free for Prime members or in orders over $25 with just about all of it carrying 4+ star ratings. With deals starting from around just *$5.50*, now is a great time to knock some gifts for the youngsters off your list early. You’ll find everything from trucks and vehicles to puzzle sets, bath toys, musical gear, and more. Hit the fold for a closet look at our top picks from the sale. 

