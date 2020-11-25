Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Amazon 1-day advent calendar sale from $13: Melissa & Doug, Disney, more

9to5Toys Wednesday, 25 November 2020 ()
Today only, as part of its Black Friday deals, Amazon is offering up to *33% off* Advent calendars from Disney, Melissa & Doug, Pixar, and more. You can score the Melissa & Doug Countdown to Christmas Wooden Advent Calendar for *$14.99 with free shipping* for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $20, today’s offer is 25% off the going rate and the best we can find. Described as “an educational and entertaining way to get kids into the Christmas spirit,” this is a great option for kids ages 3 to 7-years old. This is a magnetic wooden tree with 24 ornaments counting down to the big day as well as an attached wooden ornament box to keep everything organized. Rated 4+ stars from over 2,800 happy parents. Head below for even more Advent calendars starting from *$13*. 

more…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Bet You Didn't Know These 10 Things About Thanksgiving [Video]

Bet You Didn't Know These 10 Things About Thanksgiving

Sitting around the dinner table during Thanksgiving could at times feel routine-like. But what do we really know about Thanksgiving anyways, why do we celebrate it, what are some fun facts you may not..

Credit: The Street     Duration: 01:19Published
Americans will spend this many days waiting for the price to drop on a holiday gift [Video]

Americans will spend this many days waiting for the price to drop on a holiday gift

This holiday season, shopping may look more like detective work for many Americans. Sixty-four percent of Americans admit to being total stalkers - when it comes to snooping on items they're hoping..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:55Published
Amazon Launches Online Pharmacy Service [Video]

Amazon Launches Online Pharmacy Service

Amazon Launches Online Pharmacy Service. Amazon has announced their entry into the $300 billion pharmacy market with a new service called Amazon Pharmacy. . Customers over the age of 18 in 45..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:23Published