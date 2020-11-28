Global  
 

Amazon's Gold Box includes smart home security camera deals up to 38% off from $21

9to5Toys Saturday, 28 November 2020
Today only, as part of its Cyber Monday Deals, Amazon is offering up to 30% off home security cameras priced from $21. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders of $25+. Our favorite is the Kami by Yi 1080p Wi-Fi Camera at *$20.99*, which normally goes for $30. Today’s deal saves you 30% and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This camera offers a compact form-factor, making it super simple to place anywhere in your home. Face detection is handled through an “advanced AI chip” that allows you to “spend less time searching through your clips.” This AI also allows the camera to reduce false alerts caused by animals or small insects, so you only get notified when motion that matters happens. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Be sure to check out Amazon’s landing page for more deals, as there are plenty of other indoor or outdoor cameras to choose from. Also, head below if you’re wanting an all-in-one DVR security system.

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Published
News video: Amazon delivery man drops package in dirt pile outside front door

Amazon delivery man drops package in dirt pile outside front door 00:44

 This is the moment an Amazon delivery driver in Justin, Texas, was caught on a home security camera throwing a customer's package onto a pile of dirt on October 3.

